Alvin Abundo quick to find new home after being released by Magnolia

THE leader of Magnolia's bench mob during its PBA Philippine Cup bubble campaign in Clark last year is no longer with the team.

Alvin Abundo has been released by the Hotshots and is taking his act to the San Juan Knights in the soon-to-open FilBasket League.

Coach Chito Victolero confirmed the team already parted ways with the player he once referred to as ‘key guy sa bench namin.’

Victolero’s description of Abundo came during last season’s Clark bubble when the 28-year-old guard led the Hotshots’ cheering brigade on the bench in the absence of fans at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

His exit from the Purefoods franchise ended a four-year stint with Magnolia where he won a championship during the 2018 Governors Cup.

Reunion

In all, the product of Centro Escolar University played a total of 47 games with the Hotshots.

The 5-foot-8 guard was among the inspiring stories in the league after being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft by Blackwater at No. 51 overall.

He failed to land a contract with the Bossing and became a free agent, from where eventually, the Hotshots got his services.

At San Juan, Abundo though will be reunited with college coach Yong Garcia.

