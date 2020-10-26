Abundo-led Magnolia bench mob makes up for lack of fans in stands

CLARK FREEPORT – Without the crowd to cheer them on, Magnolia's bench mob is turning out to be its most valuable sixth man.

The Hotshots bench mob is doing everything to make up for the absence of fans in the stands in the PBA bubble, cheering wildly during the team's crucial 102-92 win over rival Barangay Ginebra on Sunday night.

The lively Magnolia bench even did the wave.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

According to Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, back-up guard Alvin Abundo is the leader of the cheering brigade that inspired the Hotshots to the win, snapping their three-game losing streak — and dealing Ginebra its first loss in the bubble.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Yung wave, Alvin Abundo yan,” said Victolero. “Yan ang key guy sa bench namin.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Cheering their teammates on has become the trademark of the Hotshots in the bubble, often turning Magnolia’s bench into a small ruckus crowd.

“You know from the start naman nitong bubble, yung crowd kami-kami rin,” added Victolero.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The effort somehow helped the Hotshots thrive against the Kings in a game that, under normal circumstances, would've lured a large crowd to the Big Dome.

Victolero admitted missing the fans in the stands during 'Clasico' games, but he’ll definitely take this one.

For now.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.