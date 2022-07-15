Hotshots hope to get Rome Dela Rosa back in harness soon

MAGNOLIA hopes to have do-it-all forward Rome Dela Rosa back in time for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.
Dela Rosa sat out the Hotshots’ 97-88 overtime win over the Meralco Bolts on Friday at the Ynares Center in Pasig to rest his hurting elbow.
But coach Chito Victolero looks forward to having Dela Rosa back on board by their next outing against Rain or Shine.
“Pinahinga lang muna namin si Rome para i-rest yung elbow niya. Pero by next game maglalaro na ulit siya,” said Victolero following the win that assured his team a place in the eight-team playoffs.
The 6-foot-3 Dela Rosa is averaging 3.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in eight games with the Hotshots this conference.
Magnolia’s fifth straight win raised its record to 6-3 for a tie at third place with Barangay Ginebra, although it no longer has a shot of finishing at No. 2 for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals as second-running TNT (8-3) beat the Hotshots in their only meeting this season, 78-72.
