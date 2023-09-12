Stephen Holt, other top Fil-foreign rookie prospects skip Draft Combine

HIGHLY-touted Stephen Holt, Keith Datu, and Brandon Bates were among those who weren’t around on opening day of the PBA Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops gym in Mandaluyong City.

The three potential first-round picks are still overseas and couldn’t make it on time for the two-day activity required for all players applying for the rookie draft.

Holt, Datu, and Bates however, all submitted excuse letters before the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

PBA technical operations staff Mauro Bengua did affirm the presence of the letter that excused all three Fil-foreign players from the day-long proceedings.

PHOTO: PBA Images

PHOTO: PBA Images

The 6-foot-4 Holt, who saw action for the Canton Charge in the NBA G League, is still in the US as his wife just gave birth two weeks ago, according to his representative Marvin Espiritu of the EMBM (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management).

Datu however, could still make it to the final day of the Draft Combine on Wednesday should there be no delay in his flight schedule back to Manila.

Former University of the Philippines gunner Zavier Lucero was also a no-show as he continues to recover from the ACL injury he suffered in the UAAP men’s basketball finals against Ateneo.

“He’s still in the US rehabbing his knee. Alam naman ng PBA yun, but nonetheless, we still wrote a letter of excuse to make things formal,” said Espiritu, who also represents Lucero.

Luis Villegas of University of the East and UP’s Henry Galinato were around but did not participate in the skills tests and in the 5-on-5 drills.

Villegas is coming off a similar ACL injury, while Galinato came straight from the airport and was still feeling a bit unsteady.

Only 14 out of the record 128 applicants didn’t participate in the Draft Combine that concludes on Wednesday.

