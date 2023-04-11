Blankley says PBA return for Bay Area Dragons not a sure thing

BAY Area Dragons’ Hayden Blankley dispelled a recent social media post about the Hong Kong-based team coming back in the country for another stint in the PBA.

The 6-foot-6 Blankley said the IG post inadvertently wrote he is having a rehab in preparation for another stint in Asia’s pioneering pro league.

The moment he saw the post, according to Blankley, he knew it will be going to attract a lot of interest.

But Blankley insisted there’s still no word yet about the Dragons coming back as a guest team in the league.

“I had a feeling this would happen,” said Blankley, who’s currently in Australia. “The guy who posted that doesn’t actually know that we haven’t been confirmed to come back yet.”

Blankley and the Dragons turned a lot of heads as guest team in the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup where they emerged as the top seeded team after the eliminations.

Come the playoffs, they eliminated Rain or Shine and San Miguel, before taking Barangay Ginebra to a deciding Game 7 of the finals and emerged runner-up.

Following their PBA campaign, the Dragons competed in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Cup where they finished third.

Blankley did admit missing the competition in the PBA and is keeping his fingers crossed an encore will be forthcoming for the Hong Kong-based team.

“We’re missing the Philippines, too. We’re all hoping we get to come back,” he said.