Harris on Alaska sale to Converge: ‘My heart goes out to the club’

MIKE Harris felt nostalgic seeing former team Alaska now just a part of history following its official sale to Converge ICT Solutions on Wednesday.

Mike Harris on Alaska retirement

Harris was on the court with the Magnolia Hotshots playing the Meralco Bolts in Game One of the PBA Governors Cup semifinals while the formal presser was ongoing regarding the acquisition of Converge of a legendary franchise that won a total of 14 championships in 31 finals appearances, including a grand slam in 1996.

The Aces, of course, have a special place in the heart of the former Best Import, having played for the organization in the 2018 Governors Cup where he came close to winning a first-ever PBA title.

“My heart goes out to the club, to all the stuff that they’ve accomplished, said Harris, who steered Alaska to a runner-up finish behind Magnolia four years ago.

“They really have a good team,” he added. “I wish them the best.”

What he fell short of accomplishing at Alaska, Harris is now looking forward to completing the unfinished business at Magnolia.

The NBA veteran finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds in the Hotshots’ 94-80 comeback win against the Bolts in Game One of their best-of-five semifinals series.

Harris had seven points in the third quarter when he joined forces with Jio Jalalon and Paul Lee in outscoring the Bolts, 29-13, to turn around a game the Hotshots once trailed by 17.

The run allowed Magnolia to take a 64-56 lead entering the fourth quarter after being behind by eight at the break.

Harris likewise outplayed Meralco counterpart Tony Bishop, who was held to a conference-low 10 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the floor, and 12 rebounds in the match-up between the two top contenders for the Best Import award.

