Top seed Magnolia stays hot, takes Game One against Meralco

THE real Magnolia showed up in the second half, turning back Meralco, 94-80, to gain the early upper hand in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The top-seeded Hotshots climbed out of a 17-point hole behind a second-half surge on the way to a 14-point victory in Game One.

Game Two is on Friday also at MOA Arena.

