Desperate Guiao looking to gamble on Soyud, Miranda in Game 3

MATCH-up problems are keeping NLEX from taking advantage of the size and strength of Mike Miranda and Raul Soyud.

But with their back against the wall, the Road Warriors are looking to integrate the two big man back in the team’s scheme of things come Game 3 of their PBA Governors Cup semifinals series against Barangay Ginebra.

“That is also something we will look at, on Sunday on how to get them involved, how to give them some minutes,” said coach Yeng Guiao after NLEX fell to a 2-0 hole against the reigning champions following a 104-94 loss on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both Miranda and Soyud had not seen action yet in the best-of-five semifinals, though the two suited up in the quarterfinals where the Road Warriors booted out the Alaska Aces.

Soyud averaged 4.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in the two-game series against Alaska.

Guiao explained the Soyud and Miranda are not injured although the Road Warriors have the tendency to slow down with either Soyud or Miranda in the game.

Guiao explains big men's zero minutes

“Wala silang injuries, kaya lang yung mga match-ups nga, bumabagal kami pag malalaki kami,” said the NLEX coach.

Desperate times call for desperate measures though, and Guiao hinted at taking chances on the two big men for help in Sunday’s Game 3 also at the MoA.

“We also want to utilize them. We’ll find minutes for them,” said the NLEX mentor.

