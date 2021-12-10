MAY FOREVER: Guiao says McDaniels will be NLEX import until the end

KJ McDaniels is a keeper in the eyes of NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

So much so that the the outspoken Road Warriors coach assured the former NBA player that he will be the team's import down to the very end of its campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

McDaniels put together another impressive all-around game on Friday, finishing with 40 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocks in the Road Warriors’ 120-115 overtime win over NorthPort.

With the pandemic putting restrictions on travel, replacing imports will be a tough task for the PBA teams especially with quarantine requirements to and from the Philippines.

'KJ is here to stay'

But with the way he is playing, McDaniels is indeed here to stay, said Guiao.

“We committed to him already,” said Guiao after NLEX's second win in as many games in the conference. “He is going to be our import now and he is going to be our import at the end of the conference. That shows how we trust him.”

Guiao said McDaniels is actually not even close to his best physical shape but has been impressive nevertheless. The NLEX coach said he looks forward to the day the import reaches full fitness.

“I’m very satisfied with KJ especially knowing that he is about 75 percent, 80 percent fit,” said Guiao.

“Today, he was attacking the basket. The first game he played, he tried out his three-point shooting. If he puts those things together, they are weapons he can use,” said Guiao.

“The defense are going to have problems with him inside and outside. And that comes with more games and more practices,” said Guiao.

McDaniels said the feeling is mutual.

“He is a great coach. He starts with him having the mindset and the seriousness of winning. We come here to compete every game. We compete hard in practice, making sure that we improve everyday.

“My teammates are great from start to finish. When they see me down, they are there to pick me up. Those teammates around you give you confidence and helps you from one game to the next,” said McDaniels.

