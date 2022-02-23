Yeng Guiao says he'll miss Alaska culture, integrity of its owner

ANTIPOLO—NLEX coach Yeng Guiao paid tribute to Alaska on Wednesday, saying it will miss the organization and what it stood for in the 35 seasons in the PBA.

“I’ll miss Alaska,” said Guiao. “It’s a great team. It’s a great organization, the tradition, and the culture and the integrity of [owner] Wilfred Uytengsu. I will miss that.”

Guiao and the Road Warriors beat the Aces in lopsided fashion, 106-89, dealing the Aces a first loss since Uytengsu bared Season 46 will be his team's last in the pro league.

Prior to the NLEX game, Alaska was on a three-game winning streak including two since the announcement.

Guiao lauded the Alaska team for dealing with the news with utmost professionalism.

“I like to pay tribute to Alaska. They’ve been playing very well inspite of the load they’ve been carrying, the burden they’ve been carrying. Mahirap maglaro na uncertain ang future mo. They’ve been very professional,” said Guiao.

