In-form NLEX knocks wind off Alaska's sails with blowout win

ANTIPOLO — NLEX snapped Alaska’s three-game winning streak with a runaway 106-89 victory on Wednesday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center.

KJ McDaniels and Kevin Alas got the Road Warriors off to a fiery start while Jericho Cruz hit the key shots in the fourth quarter that kept the Aces at bay, halting the momentum of their emotional farewell campaign in the pro league.

NLEX led by as many as 29 points to win its second consecutive game and improve to a 6-3 (win-loss) record as Alaska dropped to 5-3 after its first loss since revealing that the company is leaving the PBA after 35 seasons.

McDaniels compiled 27 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, while Cruz added 21 points including seven in the final canto. Alas had 19 points, 15 coming in the first when the Road Warriors stormed to a 38-17 lead.

NLEX led, 86-57, in the third quarter.

“Starting out strong has been our battle cry ever since we lost to Phoenix,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, referring to their defeat to Phoenix Super LPG last Christmas that snapped their 4-0 start to the conference.

“We started out badly in that game. We tried to remedy that situation. Every game, we came in, it was really our focus that we were able to start well especially defensively,” Guiao added.

Alaska tried to mount a comeback in the final quarter by cutting the deficit to 13, 90-77, but Kris Rosales knocked down a three and Cruz followed with back-to-back treys of his own to end the threat.

Don Trollano also had a solid game, finishing with 10 points seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals for NLEX, which continued to miss Calvin Oftana, Tony Semerad, and Mike Miranda due to injuries

Abu Tratter had 17 points, while Olu Ashaolu had 14 points for Alaska. Maverick Ahanmisi had a game-high 12 rebounds.

The scores:

NLEX 106 – McDaniels 27, Cruz 21, Alas 19, Trollano 10, Ighalo 6, Soyud 5, Rosales 5, Nieto 5, Porter 4, Magat 2, Murrell 2, Varilla 0, Quinahan 0.

Alaska 89 – Tratter 17, Ashaolu 14, Teng 9, Bulanadi 8, DiGregorio 7, Racal 7, Herndon 6, Faundo 6, Ilagan 4, Taha 4, Ahanmisi 3, Adamos 2, Tolomia 2, Stockton 0, Marcelino 0.

Quarters: 38-17; 58-42; 88-61; 106-89.

