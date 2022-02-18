Status quo on Slaughter, Elorde as NorthPort makes last-ditch playoff push

IT’S still a status quo as far as the relationship between NorthPort and big man Greg Slaughter is concerned.

The Batang Pier management remained mum on whether the 7-foot center will be playing for the rest of the team’s campaign in the PBA Governors Cup.

SPIN.ph learned from sources though, that no negotiation has taken place between the two parties even after Robert Bolick finally agreed again to play for the Batang Pier by signing a new contract.

Bolick, Slaughter, and guard Nico Elorde deferred from re-signing with the franchise after their respective contracts expired last January.

But the 26-year-old Bolick eventually returned to the team after signing on the dotted line a week before the Batang Pier were to play their first game at the resumption of the season-ending tournament.

The shooting guard out of San Beda scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and six assists in helping NorthPort authored a 109-98 comeback victory against favored Meralco for their first win in six outings.

Pido keeps mum

Coach Pido Jarencio refused to comment on the status of Slaughter and even Elorde in NorthPort’s roster.

“When it comes to players’ negotiations, management na yan. Ang trabaho ko ay mag-coach and I will play the team kung sinong players meron ako,” he said.

Slaughter was acquired by NorthPort from Ginebra in an off-season trade for Christian Standhardinger.

