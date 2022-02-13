COLUMN: What convinced Bolick to stay put, turn back on B.League

CHICAGO - Since I got wind of his initial plans to flee to the Japan B.League last November 26, Robert Bolick and I had a very open line of communication.

In the weeks leading up to the January 31 expiration of his contract with NorthPort, our chats and Facebook calls escalated.

This past week, he suddenly began ghosting me, which was curious especially after news trickled out yesterday that he had, after so much drama and threats of going overseas, indeed re-signed with the Batang Pier.

But I take no offense. PBA players who talk to me about their personal and career business do so by choice, not out of obligation. They have every right to turn off that faucet of information.

In fairness to Robert, though, it wasn't his decision to ditch me.

"NorthPort told him not to talk to you or to anyone else in the media," a member of Team Bolick told me this morning.

This also explains why NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan elected not to answer and return my calls and wouldn't reply to my text message.

Because fans don't have direct access to the PBA, reporters such as myself provide that bridge to connect them to their favorite teams and players. It's perplexing why NorthPort chose to go mute.

I NOW KNOW WHY.

Bolicks' camp told me that the fresh deal he signed was worth "around P1 million a month and runs through at least until the end of the first conference next year."

I have no reason to doubt the veracity of the amount and neither do I find any incentive for my source to lie.

If true, Bolick's payday is a gross violation of the league's salary cap which is limited to only P500,000 a month.

No wonder NorthPort wanted terms of the deal to be hush hush.

But the uproar won't quiet down. Not when there's a mockery of the rules.

So, will the PBA seriously look into this alleged misdemeanor?

Don't hold your breath. Kume Marcial doesn't want to open that Pandora's box.

COACH ARIEL SPEAKS. Losing an eight-point lead with still 5:20 left in the fourth quarter isn't really a big deal. Happens all the time.

But when you are Blackwater and desperate to end a 24-game losing streak, this one is a giant deal. And to be run over by a Dyip, of all teams, is adding insult to injury.

So what the hell happened?

"It was a combination of us maybe getting complacent and then missing wide-open shots to weather the storm. But credit Terrafirma, they didn't give up," coach Ariel Vanguardia told me over the phone hours later.

Vanguardia said there were other things he could have done such as switch to a zone, take the less experienced Rey Suerte out in the final five minutes, or sub Richard Escoto for RaShawn McCarthy for better rebounding.

Sadly sometimes, you just can't stop fate.

But Vanguardia is a good coach who will figure things out and eventually guide the Bossing out of this dark, deep slump.

