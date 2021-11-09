Ginebra trades Art Dela Cruz to NorthPort for Sidney Onwubere

NORTHPORT is not done trading ahead of the PBA Governors Cup.

The Batang Pier pulled off another a one-on-one trade with Barangay Ginebra that will have the vastly improved Sidney Onwubere and Art dela Cruz Jr trading places.

Deal approved

The PBA trade committee approved the deal on Tuesday.

The trade came just a day after the Batang Pier entered into a deal with another team from the San Miguel Corp. bloc, giving up newly acquired forward Vic Manuel to SMB for former MVP Arwind Santos.

It was the third trade deal NorthPort pulled off in the last five days after letting go of Sean Anthony, Sean Manganti, and newly-acquired Vic Manuel.

In return, the Batang Pier got the services of former MVP Arwind Santos, Michael Calisaan, and Dela Cruz.

Onwubere had a brief but meaningful stint under coach Pido Jarencio at NorthPort.

He averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11 games with the Batang Pier in the eliminations and was part of the team's regular rotation all the way to the playoffs, where they lost to San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

Dela Cruz meanwhile, didn't suit up for Barangay Ginebra in the last Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga due to an injury.

