Sidney Onwubere is Top 3 in PH Cup in this intangible statistic

SIDNEY Onwubere is proving to be a significant addition to NorthPort in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Coming to NorthPort via a trade with Rain or Shine during the offseason, Onwubere is averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals through four games with the Batang Pier.

“Sinusuklian ko lang ‘yung binibigay na tiwala sa akin ng team, ni coach Pido, and the rest of the team,” said Onwubere.

The 28-year-old Onwubere is making an impact on the floor for Batang Pier so much so that he is posting a 12.3 average +/-, a point differential when a certain player is in and out of the game.

Onwubere is third in that statistical category, with Calvin Abueva of Magnolia at first with 12.8 and Mike DiGregorio of Alaska at second with 12.4.

NorthPort though currently holds a 1-3 win-loss record, but had close games against traditional contenders Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel.

Onwubere said he is making the most out of the minutes being given by NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

“Every game, dapat naman ‘yung mindset ko is to win. Parang this is the opportunity that coach Pido is giving. Ayoko namang sabihin niya at ng team na sinasayang ko ‘yung pagkakataon na binibigay niya sa akin,” said Onwubere.

The Emilio Aguinaldo College product along with Clint Doliguez were part of the deal that sent Bradwyn Guinto to Rain or Shine last January. Onwubere said he spent a major part of the offseason learning the system.

“It was tough pero because ‘yung tiwala nila coach Pido at mga teammates ko, naging madali ‘yung adjustment sa mga bagong plays. Siyempre, bagong team, bagong plays,” said Onwubere.

Onwubere’s best game as a NorthPort player came in its win over Phoenix last July 21 where he had 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

“I’m not sure but hopefully,” Onwubere said, when asked if NorthPort is the break he has been waiting for in his PBA career.

