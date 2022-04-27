Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Apr 27
    PBA

    Ginebra, Terrafirma complete PBA 3x3 grand finals playoff cast

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    Jayson David and the Gin Kings go 2-0 in pool play.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BARANGAY Ginebra ended Platinum Karaoke’s bid of advancing in the knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 Second conference grand finals after scoring a come-from-behind 22-19 win on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    Jayson David had eight points in leading the Kings’ charge as it topped Pool B with a perfect 2-0 slate.

    Bulanadi, Racal signed to new contracts by Converge

    The loss by Platinum was its second straight to bow out of the race for the P750,000 top purse, and gave Terrafirma 3x3 (1-1) a free-ride to the next round.

    Ginebra and Terrafirma completed the playoffs cast that included top seeds Limitless App, TNT, Meralco, San Miguel, Sista, and Pioneer Pro Tibay.

    The Kings face the Beermen in the playoffs, while the Dyip battle the Tropang Giga.

    The other pairings will have Limitless against Pioneer and Meralco opposite Sista.

    Ginebra 3x3Ginebra 3x3 advances unbeaten.

    The scores

    Ginebra (22) – David 8, Serrano 6, Go 5, Villamor 3.

    Platinum (19) – De Chavez 10, Banal 5, Andrada 2, Monteclaro 2.

