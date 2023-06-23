Ginebra second stringers making the most out of PBA on Tour playing time

SECOND stringers during the regular season, Barangay Ginebra players in the PBA on Tour are taking advantage of the opportunity to become primary options as part of their preseason build-up.

Ginebra subs stepping up

Ginebra is focusing on player development during the PBA preseason, with players such as Nards Pinto, Raymond Aguilar, and Jeremiah Gray taking over the cudgels with Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and Japeth Aguilar focusing on Gilas Pilipinas, and Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle taking a rest from their grueling campaign last season.

The Ginebra players who have stayed for the Tour are out to make the most of the chances.

“More minutes, more responsibilities para sa team,” said Pinto, the third leading scorer of the team with 12.6, and first in assists with 5.4. “Pag sa regular season, gusto mo maglaro eh. Ngayon, ito na, nabibigyan kami ng opportunities. Eto ‘yung time para mag-grow ‘yung game namin.”

Assistant coach Richard Del Rosario said they are allowing the players to take more shots, as long as it is within their schemes.

“As long as it is a good look, coming off the execution, ‘yung finish, pagtatrabahuan namin ‘yan. They can practice that,” said Del Rosario.

“Even if they miss, sabi ko nga sa kanila, don’t be afraid to make mistakes as long as you make mistakes by playing the right way, not making mistakes trying to play your own way,” said Del Rosario.

Pinto had a notable performance in Ginebra’s previous game against Blackwater where he made the game-tying lay-up that forced overtime, atoning for a miss on a previous possession that would have given the Gin Kings the lead.

Ginebra later pulled off the 81-80 victory.

“Kanina nga, ang dami kong hindi nababasa. Lagi ako nasisigawan ng mga coaches kasi hindi ko nare-read ‘yung mismatches. Sobrang haba na proseso pa. Kailangan ko ma-adopt ‘yung mga ganyan,” said Pinto.

Gray has been flourishing as of late in the PBA on Tour, averaging 24 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past two games for Ginebra. Playing regularly just earlier this year after recovering from an ACL injury during his stint with TNT in the PBA 3x3, Gray has been given the green light to take shots, as shown by his 17-of-46 clip from the field.

Del Rosario said the team is okay with it.

“Kami, we are patient with him,” said Del Rosario of Gray, who leads the team in scoring along with Raymond Aguilar with 13.6 a game through five matches. “Pero ang importante, patience sa sarili niya. Masyado niya nilalagyan ‘yung pressure sa sarili nya. He is enjoying the game more. He knows we are going to him and we are going to rely to him a lot. ‘Yung pressure, shared by the team. Hindi dapat siya ‘yung may pressure. We are not putting everything to him,” said Del Rosario.

“Even if he is struggling offensively, he is a solid rebounder. He’s getting 10 rebounds. Consistent siya in those areas,” said Del Rosario.