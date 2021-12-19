Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Stanley Pringle still waiting for result of second MRI

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Stanley Pringle watches the Ginebra-Phoenix game from courtside.
    Stanley Pringle watches the Ginebra-Phoenix game from courtside.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    STANLEY Pringle remains clueless on how extensive the knee injury he suffered that could keep him out for sometime in the PBA Governors Cup.

    It's still status quo as far as his health condition is concerned, according to the 34-year-old Barangay Ginebra star guard.

    "The first they said it was ACL. But the second (test), they think it was intact," he curtly said during the pre-game between Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    "Just right now they're still deciding, still getting more information."

    Swelling injury list

    With his situation uncertain, Pringle can't say a certain timeline on when his possible comeback will be.

    Pringle joins the growing list of Barangay Ginebra casualties at the bench that include Joe Devance, Jarred Dilinger, Aljon Mariano, and former MVP Mark Caguioa.

    Stanley Pringle watches the Ginebra-Phoenix game from courtside.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

