Ginebra rules out Standhardinger, Pringle from PBA on Tour campaign

BARANGAY Ginebra ruled out Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle from joining the team in its PBA On Tour campaign.

Coach Richard del Rosario said the two had been advised to rest, recover, and recuperate for the new season that won't begin until October yet.

"Sabi kasi ng mga trainers the important thing is to strengthen them. So we're going to do that," said Del Rosario.

Standhardinger had played extended minutes for Ginebra since frontcourt partner Japeth Aguilar went down with a sprained MCL during the Governors Cup.

He also suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, where he helped the country regain the men's basketball gold medal.

The Fil-German big man is on an extended vacation overseas.

Pringle meanwhile, played for the Gin Kings last season but had to deal with issues on both his knees.

The 36-year-old guard has been showing up in the pre-season games in civilian clothes, but was not around when the Kings chalked up their first win at the expense of Phoenix, 95-89, on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.

"Wala na kaming idadagdag.Yan na, yan na kami," said Del Rosario.

Without Pringle, Standhardinger, and Gilas pool members Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo, the Kings went to Nards Pinto, who delivered 22 points to help Ginebra improved to 1-2 in the off-season.