Ginebra's second-stringers chalk up first win in PBA on Tour

BARANGAY Ginebra finally seized its first win in the PBA on Tour, beating Phoenix Super LPG, 95-89, on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Nards Pinto tallied 22 points and seven assists while Aljon Mariano had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Gin Kings ended a two-game losing spell.

Jayson David and Raymond Aguilar had 15 points apiece while nailing crucial shots in the end game to preserve the win.

Phoenix lost its third straight time in the preseason series after a 2-0 start.