Ginebra rewards Scottie Thompson with three-year maximum contract

SCOTTIE Thompson was supposed to become an unresticted free agency by 2022.

Not anymore.

Barangay Ginebra has secured the services of the charismatic guard until 2025 in the form of a three-year contract which Thompson signed on Friday in the presence of San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua.

Thompson himself announced the development in his social media accounts, thanking Chua and his manager Danny Espiritu for the new contract that was hammered out even before the player's old contract can expire in August.

Terms of the deal were not revealed, except that it contained the maximum allowable salary under league cap rules.

Espiritu bared that it was Thompson, 27, who asked for a contract extension which Chua granted.

"Kaya ang laki ng pasasalamat namin ni Scottie kay Boss Al for granting the request," said Espiritu. "Masayang-masaya si Scottie to stay at Ginebra."

Espiritu bared that Thompson's old contract will expire at the end of August, by which time he would've had the chance to sign with any team of his choice under the UFA rules that take effect by next year.

The Davao del Sur native doesn't want to take that chance, Espiritu said.

"Halos lahat naman ng mga players, gusto maglaro for Ginebra," he said.

He would've attracted a lot of interest in free agency after distinguishing himself as one of the young exciting players in the league since being drafted fifth overall by Ginebra in 2015.

At Ginebra, he has won five championships and won a Finals MVP award in 2018. The former NCAA MVP from Perpetual was also an All-Star four times and a member of the Mythical Second Team once.