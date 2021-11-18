Sidney Onwubere motivated to live up to Cone's expectations

AFTER a breakout performance in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, Sidney Onwubere is determined to prove that he is no flash in the pan.

While his career-high averages of 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds weren't eye-popping, he played a key role in NorthPort's impressive campaign, providing the Batang Pier with versatility and energy on both ends of the floor.

Now, as the 6-foot-4 forward hopes to keep rising, he also wants to work on his consistency - especially after being shipped from an upstart squad to a Ginebra team out to defend its Governors' Cup championship.

"I just want to be consistent. Last conference, ang inconsistent ko pa masyado so ngayon, every game, I want to produce the same energy and effort," said Onwubere, who the Gin Kings acquired in a trade for Arth Dela Cruz.

'Iba ang Ginebra'

"Pangit kung inconsistent. Lalo pa, I'm gonna play for Ginebra now. Iba yung Ginebra, (there's) a lot of pressure. Hopefully, I can help them in small and big ways na kaya ko."

Continue reading below ↓

Onwubere shared that he has been welcomed with open arms in the Gin Kings' camp by the likes of college rival Scottie Thompson and veterans Japeth Aguilar, Joe Devance, and Jared Dillinger.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And even going from once-a-day to two-a-day practices, he can safely say that he's having fun wearing the red and white of the crowd darlings.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

One thing that he's still getting used to, though, is being under the watchful eye of the league's winningest coach.

Asked about new mentor Tim Cone, he answered, with a chuckle, "Lagi pa rin akong kinakabahan. I'm still trying to learn his system, his plays. Hopefully, I can adapt naman agad-agad."

With preparations for the season-ending conference in full swing, Onwubere, just like all players, is looking forward to once again hearing the crowd's cheers during games - even more so now that he's with the fan favorites.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Excited na ako sobrang marinig yung "GI-NE-BRA!" Ibang klase yun at ngayon, nasa side na ako nila," he said. "Ang masasabi ko lang sa kanila, makakasiguro sila na I'll give my best each game. Never say die!"

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.