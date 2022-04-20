Ginebra, Meralco get extra days to recover from injuries

BARANGAY Ginebra and Meralco will have the benefit of extra days to prepare for Game Six of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

Ginebra vs Meralco Game 6 buildup

Wednesday’s Game Six has been postponed after a fire broke out at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum that also suspended play in the PBA 3x3 grand finals. The blaze was declared as “fire out” at around 1:10 p.m. but PBA commissioner Willie Marcial still postponed the game for the safety of the fans.

Game Six will now be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Ginebra and Meralco will now have an extra day to prepare for Game Six, but the question now is who has the advantage.

The Gins have built momentum, having won two straight games to grab a 3-2 lead in the finals. They did so when the league took a respite during the Holy Week, with Ginebra still very sharp in grabbing the upper hand in the series.

After Game Five on Sunday, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone was already happy to have an extra day before the supposed Wednesday match-up in order to get rest.

With the additional days, Ginebra will also get an opportunity to rest Japeth Aguilar, who is still suffering a calf injury despite playing on Game Five.

“Trying to beat a good team like this three times in a row is nearly impossible but we are going to try our best to get focused and ready… We are playing a shorten rotation. Any break that we can get is an advantage to us so hopefully, we can recover our energy and recover our focus and get ready for Game Six,” said Cone after Game Five.

Meralco, on the other hand, will also have a chance to rest their players particularly Chris Banchero.

Banchero is still nursing an upper body injury that he suffered during the Magnolia semifinal series, and Meralco coach Norman Black admitted he is hoping for production from the guard after averaging only 4.4 points per game.

“In fairness to him, he is playing hurt. I’m more grateful that he is out there on the court giving it a try,” said Black, whose team practiced on Wednesday afternoon following the postponement of Game Six now to be played at the Mall of Asia Arena.

