Ginebra keeps rights to Slaughter as PBA receives team's offer sheet

BARANGAY Ginebra is keeping the playing rights to discontented big man Greg Slaughter.

SPIN.ph learned from a reliable source that Ginebra management already submitted a copy of the offer sheet the team has offered to the 7-foot center late Thursday night.

The copy of the offer sheet meant the 31-year-old Slaughter, who recently announced his sabbatical from basketball, will remain with the franchise, which selected him as the no. 1 overall pick during the 2013 PBA draft.

Slaughter earlier disclosed Ginebra hasn’t given him an offer sheet shortly after his contract with the Kings expired by the end of January.

Under PBA rules, Slaughter would automatically become an unrestricted free agent after a month should the Kings fail to offer him a new contract.

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua however, insisted that there was an offer sheet waiting at the team office for Slaughter.

He said Slaughter didn’t bother to ask or even inquire – including his representative – regarding the issue.

The lack of an offer sheet from the Kings was believed to be among the reasons why Slaughter decided to take a break from playing basketball.

PHOTO: Jham Mariano

At the same time, he denied having any idea on the rumored trade surrounding him and NorthPort counterpart Christian Standhardinger which he posted on his Instagram account when he announced about his decision to take a sabbatical from playing basketball.

Coach Tim Cone, who has been among the supporters of Slaughter at Barangay Ginebra, admitted about the former Ateneo standout talking to him regarding his plans to temporarily leave basketball during the team’s exit interview shortly after the Kings won the season-ending Governors Cup.

But Cone has not disclosed whether he talked to management about the matter that could have prevented Slaughter from taking such drastic action.

During the PBA Media Day on Thursday at the Okada Hotel Manila, Cone bared that in his talk with Slaughter, the Fil-Am center said he’s likely to sit out at least the first three to four months of the season.

Slaughter flew to the US shortly upon the expiration of his previous three-year contract.