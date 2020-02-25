Chua explains why offer for contract renewal hasn't reached Slaughter

SAN Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua on Tuesday denied that Greg Slaughter wasn’t offered a contract extension by Barangay Ginebra, or that there were plans to trade the big man before the latter decided to take a break from the game.

Breaking his silence on the issue during the 2020 PBA season press lauch at the Conrad Hotel, Chua bared Slaughter didn’t show up in the team’s office the week after Ginebra won the 2019 Governors’ Cup Finals against Meralco.

Chua said the usual practice is for players to approach the team if his contract had expired. Slaughter's contract expired last Jan. 31.

“Ang daming nagsasabi, we didn’t offer a contract," Chua said. "Alam niyo, sa basketball, PBA or sa corporate, kapag expired ang contract mo, ikaw ang lalapit sa team. You are going to ask, expired na ako, baka puwede akong mag-renew. Hindi kami ang lalapit para tanungin kung irerenew ka namin. Sa dami ng players, hindi namin malalaman."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Chua said he hasn’t spoken to Slaughter since he made the shocking announcement to take a sabbatical from basketball last week.

“Hindi ko naman nakausap si Greg,” said Chua. “Nakausap niya si coach Tim (Cone) when he left. Hindi niya ako nakausap. Hindi niya nakausap ang management.”

“So I guess, sila Tim ang nakapagusap. Nagsabi si Tim na gusto raw magpahinga so nasa sa kanya ‘yun. Gusto niya magpahinga. But again, kami, nung umalis siya about sa contract-contract na ganun, nag-champion kami sabay-sabay. After a week, or a week and a half, ‘yung mga player, nagpuntahan sa opisina para mag-renew,” said Chua.

When interviewed later by reporters after the press conference, Chua also denied that Slaughter is being shipped to another team. According to rumors, Slaughter was headed to NorthPort in exchange of Christian Standhardinger.

“Kung hindi galing sa amin, wag kayo maniwala,” said Chua. “May nangyayari na rumor daw, ite-trade daw, may rumor daw na walang kontrata. Paano magkaka-kontrata eh naglalaro pa. Kung may trade rumor, punta kayo ng PBA kung may sinubmit kami na trade form.”

Chua said all expiring players have offers for a contract extension.

“Lahat ng nage-expire [ang contracts], may offer ‘yan. They go to the office, may offer ‘yan. Lahat ‘yan. I never talked to him, even all the management, pati ‘yung higher management. Nakausap ata siya ni Tim nung closeout meeting. Silang dalawa nag-usap. Tapos lumipad siya ng Amerika.”

Chua said he respects the decision of Slaughter as he is old enough to know what’s best for him in his life and his career.

“Hindi naman siguro kailangan kasi wala naman siyang ni-reach out kahit sino. Again, that’s his decision. He is old enough. No one or me to question him bakit niya ginawa, bakit ganito, kasi matanda na.

"Nasa tamang edad na siya para makapag-desisyon kung ano talaga ‘yung pakay niya or what he wants. So respetuhin na lang natin,” said Chua.