Nards Pinto out for Ginebra game vs Converge - likely much longer

NARDS Pinto won’t be playing in Barangay Ginebra’s final game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations against Converge after hurting his right foot on Sunday night against NorthPort.

Worse, he could be out for an even longer period.

Pinto said his foot is currently swollen and has been put in a splint pending a check-up he will have two days from now. That means the veteran guard won’t be around for the Kings’ all-import match against the FiberXers at the Philsports Arena.

“Ito maga ang paa. Magpa-check up ako sa Wednesday. Wala pang diagnosis (as of now),” said Pinto when asked about his health condition on Monday.

At the moment, the veteran back-up guard said he is unable to walk on his own.

“Nilagyan muna ng parang semento para hindi magalaw-galaw,” he added.

Pinto went down with the injury when he twisted his foot upon landing while going for a layup against NorthPort big man and former Ginebra teammate Prince Caperal.

The incident took place with 66 seconds left in the first quarter and the Kings trailing, 32-24.

The 32-year-old product of Arellano University was seen grimacing in pain while down on the floor and holding on his right foot.

Unable to walk on his own, Pinto had to be carried by reigning MVP Scottie Thompson all the way to the Ginebra bench.

Pinto never returned to the game and played for just three minutes, scoring two points in the Kings’ 122-105 win.

The game against Converge is a huge one for Ginebra as it could boost its bid for the remaining twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

At the moment, the Kings and FiberXers are tied for third to fourth place on 8-3 records, just a game behind second-running Magnolia Hotshots (9-2).

In eight games this conference, Pinto averaged 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists as a back-up guard of coach Tim Cone whose primary strength remains his defense against opposing players.