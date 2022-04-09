Brownlee allays fears on twisted ankle: 'I'll play through it'

BARANGAY Ginebra got a huge scare after Justin Brownlee twisted his left ankle early in the fourth quarter of Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals against Meralco.

Brownlee fell after landing on the foot of Cliff Hodge after a jumper. The Ginebra resident import was seen writhing in pain for a moment and holding on to his knee, but eventually got up and played through.

Brownlee went on and finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, capping the near-triple double with the steal and two-handed dunk that keyed the Gin Kings' 99-93 victory over the Bolts.

Brownlee later allayed the fears about the injury, saying he doesn’t think that it will affect his health in the finals series.

“I don’t think so,” said Brownlee. “I hope not. Stuff like that [happens] sometimes, you twist it or sometimes you get a knee right during the game.”

Justin Brownlee and the Gin Kings are back on track.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Shortly after the game, Brownlee said he didn’t feel any pain in his foot. This early though, the Ginebra import said he will play on even if the foot would eventually bother him in the series.

“It doesn’t hurt. But right now, it’s feeling okay," the consensus Best Import of the conference said. "Maybe later on, it’s a little bit sore. I will do whatever it can to deal with it. If it is hurting, I’ll play through it."

