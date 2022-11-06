Scottie thankful for trust as Brownlee gives him shot at game-winner

SCOTTIE Thompson deflected the credit to Justin Brownlee after hitting the game-winning three-pointer for Barangay Ginebra against San Miguel on Sunday.

Thompson drained a corner three from the left corner over the outstretched arm of SMB import Devon Scott with 4.8 seconds left to cap Ginebra's thrilling comeback from 19 points down, 97-96, against the Beermen.

But while he made the biggest shot of the game, Thompson thanked Brownlee for the trust and confidence, revealing that the Barangay Ginebra import himself gave him the ball for the last shot.

“Si Justin talaga nag-plano nun,” said Thompson. “Sabi ko kay Justin nung jumpball, kapag nakuha niya ‘yung bola, naka-plan na ita-tap sa kanya. Sabi ko sa kanya, pagkakuha niya ng bola, screen agad ako sa kanya.”

“Pero sabi niya, no, no, no. You go straight to the corner. I got you,” said Thompson.

Brownlee explained his reason behind the decision to give the ball to Thompson, saying that he has been noticing that the defense was ganging up on him when he has the possession, instead of Thompson.

Brownlee said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone also opted not to call a timeout and let them come up with the possible final play of the game.

“I can tell the way they were defending. If the ball came to me, no one is guarding Scottie. I think it was [Jericho] Cruz who was between us. I ask coach if he wanted to take a timeout or if we see something, take it. He said, if we see something, take it.”

“I see him. That’s the MVP. You have to have confidence in him,” said Brownlee.

