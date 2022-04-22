Scottie Thompson adds PBA Finals MVP award to BPC honor

SCOTTIE Thompson of Barangay Ginebra has been adjudged the Honda-PBA Governors’ Cup 2021-2022 Finals MVP after his fine play in the series against Meralco.

Thompson got the nod of sportswriters covering the PBA beat for the second Finals MVP of his pro career at the end of Ginebra's title-clinching 103-92 win over the Bolts in Game Six at the MOA Arena.

Thompson’s impressive play enabled Ginebra to win its 14th PBA crown, and their fourth out of the last five seasons of the Governors’ Cup at the expense of Meralco.

It was a fitting conclusion to a memorable Governors’ Cup campaign that also saw him capture his first-ever Best Player of the Conference award prior to Game 4.

