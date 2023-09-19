Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas set to name replacement players for Asian Games team

    An overhauled Gilas team is facing more changes
    by homer d. sayson
    1 Hour ago
    tim cone, calvin abueva, jason perkins , gilas asian games
    PHOTO: SPIN.ph

    DESPITE being hampered by a severe manpower shortage, Gilas Pilipinas will not back out of the Asian Games, multiple sources told SPIN.ph.

    READ: Gilas risks losing Abueva, Perkins as Asiad organizers deny request

    The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the PBA are set to make a formal announcement at a 1 p.m. press conference on changes to the 12-man lineup to offset the loss of Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins, sources bared.

    The Asiad-bound team went through an overhaul under interim coach Tim Cone after the resignation of head coach Chot Reyes at the end of the Fiba World Cup campaign.

      However, Gilas' bid to call up Abueva and Perkins as replacements for injured Jamie Malonzo and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser faced a roadblock from the Hangzhou Organizing Committee.

      Now Gilas has no choice but to call up new players from the 60-man pool originally submitted to Asiad organizers.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
