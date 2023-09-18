Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Sep 18
    FIBA

    Gilas risks losing Abueva, Perkins as Asiad organizers deny request

    Gilas faces specter of losing four players in Asiad wars, says source
    by homer d. sayson
    4 hours ago
    terrence romeo, calvin abueva, mo tautuaa, jason perkins
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    NEW YORK - The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee has denied the request of Gilipinas Pilipinas to add Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins to the 12-man basketball roster, multiple sources told SPIN.ph.

    READ: Gilas holds breath as Asiad organizers decide on Abueva, Perkins fate

    Abueva and Perkins were not on the original 60-man team that the Philippines submitted to the Asian Games organizers, but were called up after the resignation of coach Chot Reyes led to a rejig of the lineup under Tim Cone.

    Both were handpicked by Cone as a replacements after Jamie Malonzo and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser were ruled out because of injuries.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The lineup changes, however, required an approval from HAGOC which sources said was unsympathetic to the Philippines' appeal during the final Delegation Registration Meeting (DRM) on Sunday.

      Worse, sources told SPIN.ph that there is increased anxiety in the Gilas camp that Terrence Romeo and Mo Tautuaa could also be expelled from the lineup Cone is putting together. The reasons, though, were unclear.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Bambol Tolentino

      At posting time, sources said Gilas' final hope rests in Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino who will be flying to Hangzhou on Tuesday to personally appeal Gilas' case.

      If the appeal fails, added with the potential exclusions of Romero and Tautuaa, Gilas could be left with eight players with five days to go before the meet.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again