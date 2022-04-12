Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Gilas pool mainstay Jaydee Tungcab released to TNT

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: SBP

    JAYDEE Tungcab has been released by Gilas Pilipinas and is now eligible to play for TNT in the coming PBA season.

    This was confirmed by TNT coach Chot Reyes on Tuesday.

    Tungcab will finally be part of the Tropang GIGA after he was selected fourth and last in last year's PBA special draft.

    Under the rules of the special draft, the player were on loan for Gilas until released to his mother ballclub

    The former University of the Philippines standout has been part of the Gilas Pilipinas program. He suited up in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers and played for a only a minute in the game against New Zealand.

    Tzaddy Rangel has also been released by Gilas Pilipinas and will play for NLEX this coming season.

