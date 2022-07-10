Chot rues missed chance to see Dwight-Thirdy-Parks combo for Gilas

DWIGHT Ramos' injury not only deprived Gilas Pilipinas of one of its starters in the Fiba Asia Cup, but likewise denied coach Chot Reyes a chance to see how a possible combination for the FIBA World Cup would mesh.

Until the 6-4 Ramos was ruled out with an injury, Reyes said he was hoping to see how Ramos will play alongside fellow Japan B.League mainstays Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks.

“We were looking forward to the combination na magsama-sama si Dwight, RayRay and Thirdy. Maganda sanang makita how they will play together,” said Gilas coach Chot Reyes on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, hindi mangyayari yun sa ngayon. We have to wait some more time for that to happen.”

Ramos was part of the Gilas final 12 roster that will leave for Indonesia on Sunday. But the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Saturday Ramos will be left out after going down with a medial tibial stress syndrome or shin splints.

Reyes rued Ramos’ absence as a big blow to the team’s campaign in the July 12 to 24 showcase in Indonesia.

“He’s really our starter and he’s one of our mainstays who does a lot for our team,” said Reyes of the 6-foot-5, do-it-all guard.

The size and agility of Ramos will definitely be missed out most especially against Asian teams that has height and heft.

“Kailangan natin yung mga ganung malalaki na wingman dahil pang-New Zealand, e ang lalaki nun,” said Reyes.

“Yung Lebanon lang ang lalaki na, e,” added the Gilas coach of the Filipinos’ first assignment in the Asia Cup. “So we just really have to manage the expectations ng mga tao, di ba.”

