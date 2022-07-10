Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dwight Ramos ruled out of Fiba Asia Cup due to leg injury

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Dwight Ramos
    Gilas guards need to step up as Dwight Ramos sits out.
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    DWIGHT Ramos is out of the Gilas Pilipinas squad for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

    Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) made the announcement on Sunday, saying the Fil-Am guard is suffering from medial tibial stress syndrome or shin splints.

    The Philippines plays New Zealand, India, and Lebanon in Group D of the continental tilt.

    Dwight RamosDwight Ramos is expected to be replaced by Rhenz Abando.

      Rhenz Abando is expected to be moved up to the final roster after initially being placed as a reserve to complete the 12-man lineup.

