Dwight Ramos ruled out of Fiba Asia Cup due to leg injury

DWIGHT Ramos is out of the Gilas Pilipinas squad for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) made the announcement on Sunday, saying the Fil-Am guard is suffering from medial tibial stress syndrome or shin splints.

See Gilas 3x3 misfires against towering China ahead of KO quarterfinal

The Philippines plays New Zealand, India, and Lebanon in Group D of the continental tilt.

Dwight Ramos is expected to be replaced by Rhenz Abando. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rhenz Abando is expected to be moved up to the final roster after initially being placed as a reserve to complete the 12-man lineup.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.