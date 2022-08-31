Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Matthew Wright says he's signing with Japan B.League team

    by homer d. sayson
    3 hours ago
    Gilas Matthew Wright
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CHICAGO - After bidding farewell to Phoenix Super LPG, one of the country's most recognizable stars is officially leaving the PBA.

    Matthew Wright told SPIN.ph that he is signing with the Japan B. League as his last contract with the Fuel Masters ended at the end of the month.

    [READ: Matthew Wright, Phoenix part ways]

    But pending the Japan B.League team's official announcement, he respectfully declined to name the franchise he is taking his talents to.

    Either way, the PBA's loss is now Japan's gain. At age 31, Wright is at the height of his basketball powers.

      The sweet-stroking 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard carried Phoenix on his back for six seasons, but he and the team couldn't come into terms after a protracted negotiation.

      Wright will speak exclusively to SPIN.ph on Friday.

