Gian Mamuyac hopes to meet Cone’s ‘superstar in the making’ expectations

GIAN Mamuyac is looking to reciprocate the compliment given him by coach Tim Cone as he’s set to play under the champion mentor in the coming PBA All-Star game.

Gian Mamuyac hopes to live up to expectations

Mamuyac was thrilled upon hearing the compliment given him by Cone when the Rain or Shine rookie was picked to become part of Team Japeth in the season-ending showcase in Passi City, Iloilo.

Cone will be calling the shots for the team captained by Barangay Ginebra big man Japeth Aguilar.

“Very flattered. And sana ma-meet ko yung expectations nila,” said the guard out of Ateneo Wednesday night after the Governors’ Cup game between the Elasto Painters and the Magnolia Hotshots.

“Sana maipakita ko nga na deserving ako sa sinabi niya. Sana ma-meet ko yung expectations nila.”

The 65-year-old Cone had nothing but praise for Mamuyac during the first ever All-Star drafting held at the TV5 Studio on Monday.

“He’s a superstar in the making,” said the Barangay Ginebra mentor.

There could be truth in those words by the champion coach as Mamuyac was just one of two rookies along with Jeremiah Gray, who were voted by fans to become part of the 24-man All-Star team.

And considering he’s just new in the league and belongs to an independent franchise speak well about his status as a budding star.

Mamuyac admitted being caught by surprise when he finished no. 14 in the fan balloting after garnering a total votes of 1,164,660.

“Nagulat ako. Kasi nung una wala naman ako dun sa list (All-Star). Andun ako sa Rookie/Sophomore/Junior,” he said of the results of the first week of fan voting.

“Tapos nung second results ng voting, nagulat na lang ako nandoon na ako sa main. So nagtuluy-tuloy na. Hanggang doon sa final results nandoon na ako.”

As his way of reciprocating the trust given him by the fans, Mamuyac hopes to give it back to them by doing better in his first ever All-Star game.

“Very grateful ako sa mga bumoto sa akin,” he said. “Sana ma-represent ko yung team ko Rain or Shine ng maayos. Very honored talaga. Sana maganda ang mapakita ko para maipakita rin na deserving na mapunta doon (All-Star).

Mamuyac hopes this will only be the beginning of many All-Star games in the making for him.

“Excited na akong makalaro sa first All-Star ko. And sana many more to come,” he said.