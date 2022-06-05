Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac eager to learn from Gabe Norwood

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    Gian Mamuyac says the transition to pro has been good so far, thanks to veterans led by Gabe Norwood.
    PHOTO: PBA Images / UAAP

    GIAN Mamuyac is taking full advantage of the experience learning under Gabe Norwood.

    "Sobrang laking honor na magaya sa kanya at maging teammate ko siya. Everyday sa practices, mine-make sure ko lang na may natututunan ako from him on and off the court," Mamuyac said.

    See Javee Mocon agent says playing abroad 'not yet' an option

    Mamuyac was picked fifth by ain or Shine in the PBA Draft and the former Ateneo guard's hounding on-ball defense has been to compared to that of Norwood's.

    It also helps that Norwood himself gave a stamp of approval to the Rain or Shine coaches in picking Mamuyac from the neophyte pool.

    Gian Mamuyac Ateneo vs La SalleRain or Shine expects a big boost from Gian Mamuyac.

    Mamuyac said the other veterans have also been very approachable, making it easier for him and fellow rookies Shaun Ildefonso and Jhonard Clarito.

    "Sobrang swerte ko na yung veterans winelcome ako na parang hindi ako rookie," the 6-foot guard said, excited for this new start in his basketball career.

    "Yung veterans lagi akong kinakausap at binibigyan ako ng tips sa kung ano ang dapat at di ko dapat gawin. It's making my transition to the league much smoother at mas madali."

