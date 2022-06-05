Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac eager to learn from Gabe Norwood

GIAN Mamuyac is taking full advantage of the experience learning under Gabe Norwood.

"Sobrang laking honor na magaya sa kanya at maging teammate ko siya. Everyday sa practices, mine-make sure ko lang na may natututunan ako from him on and off the court," Mamuyac said.

Mamuyac was picked fifth by ain or Shine in the PBA Draft and the former Ateneo guard's hounding on-ball defense has been to compared to that of Norwood's.

It also helps that Norwood himself gave a stamp of approval to the Rain or Shine coaches in picking Mamuyac from the neophyte pool.

Rain or Shine expects a big boost from Gian Mamuyac. PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mamuyac said the other veterans have also been very approachable, making it easier for him and fellow rookies Shaun Ildefonso and Jhonard Clarito.

"Sobrang swerte ko na yung veterans winelcome ako na parang hindi ako rookie," the 6-foot guard said, excited for this new start in his basketball career.

"Yung veterans lagi akong kinakausap at binibigyan ako ng tips sa kung ano ang dapat at di ko dapat gawin. It's making my transition to the league much smoother at mas madali."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.