Javee Mocon agent says playing abroad 'not yet' an option

THE fate of Javee Mocon and Rob Herndon regarding their respective mother teams remains status quo going to the opener of PBA Season 47.

Javee Mocon, Herndon contract talks update

Both Mocon and Herndon have yet to reach contracts with Rain or Shine and Converge, making the two unavailable when the Philippine Cup kicks off Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Elasto Painters and FiberXers meet in the 4 p.m. curtain-raiser on opening day.

“None until now,” said PJ Pilares of Titan Management Group, who represents the 27-year-old Mocon.

Rain or Shine management admitted Mocon has been put on the trading block and is looking for the best deal possible that would be fair to both parties.

“It’s an open discussion right now. And everyone is trying to get the best possible situation for all the parties involved,” said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

While playing overseas could be an option for the 6-foot-3 Rain or Shine wingman, Pilares indicated the group is willing to exhaust all possibilities that can be considered.

“Not yet. For now,” he said when asked about the likelihood of Mocon taking his act abroad.

Herndon, likewise, has yet to reach a deal with the FiberXers since arriving from the US last week.

The Fil-Am gunner is among the former Alaska players Converge acquired after buying the multi-titled franchise lock, stock, and barrel.

Coach Jeff Cariaso politely begged off discussing the issue of Herndon when asked during the PBA Media Day, although SPIN.ph earlier reported the FiberXers are also willing to trade the 28-year-old shooting guard from Vallejo, California to other teams.

Mocon was Rain or Shine’s second leading scorer last season, averaging 11.8 points in 24 games, while also submitting a team-high 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals.

He also leads the Elast Painters in minutes played with 32.7 per game.

Herndon meanwhile, averaged numbers of 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

