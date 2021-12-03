Get to know new TNT import McKenzie Moore

TNT has recruited McKenzie Moore in hope of sustaining its winning ways after ruling the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. Based on credentials, Moore looked a good fit for TNT because of his previous experience not only with the team but with Philippine basketball as a whole.

NCAA DIVISION 1

Moore played a total of 36 games in two seasons with the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP) Miners and averaged 13.1 points in his final year in the team. Aside from his performance on the court, Moore performed well academically and was even a member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Roll during the 2012-2013 season after majoring in Multidisciplinary Studies.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE EXPERIENCE

Moore had stints in the NBA Summer League from 2015 to 2017 with two teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks, and played for a combined nine games. He posted paltry numbers with an average of 4.22 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

FORMER PLAYER OF MARK DICKEL

Moore got one of his first tastes of international basketball when he played in New Zealand for the Nelson Giants during the 2014-2015 season and the Canterbury Rams in the 2015-2016 season where he became the MVP of the league under Mark Dickel, the former active consultant of TNT. Moore even returned to the Rams, on the invitation of Dickel, for the 2016-2017 season.

“While Moore is a really good offensive player, on defense he's an unbelievable player. That's where he's going to help us,” said Dickel in an interview with stuff.co.nz.

PREVIOUS PHILIPPINE CAMPAIGN

When Dickel moved to TNT, Moore also got an opportunity to work with his old coach at New Zealand when he was signed up to play for the KaTropa during the 2019 East Asia Super League. Moore only played for one game but exploded for 41 points a loss to the Liaoning Flying Leopards of China.

Moore also saw action for Mighty Sports in the Jones Cup that same year.

CLOSE WITH MIKEY WILLIAMS

During his stint with Mighty Sports, McKenzie got a chance to team up with Mikey Williams, who eventually played for TNT and became the Finals MVP during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. SPIN.ph learned that Williams vouched for Moore based of their stint together with Mighty Sports. McKenzie was born in Santa Rosa, California just like Williams.

