Import McKenzie Moore is no stranger to TNT. Look

TnT is leaving nothing to chance as it goes for a season sweep in the PBA.

The newly-crowned Philippine Cup champion tapped McKenzie Moore to reinforce their lineup in the coming import-flavored conference, years after a brief stint with the flagship franchise of the MVP group.

The familiarity should make the adjustment seamless as the Tropang GIGA aim for back-to-back championships.

Moore, a 6-foot-6 native of Sta. Rosa, California, played with TnT during the 2019 East Asia Super League (EASL) during the time of active consultant Mark Dickel, their ties obviously having roots in the National Basketball League (NBL) Australia.

McKenzie Moore played with Mikey Williams in Mighty Sports' run to the 2019 Jones Cup title. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 29-year-old American alternated with KJ McDaniels in playing for TnT during the meet, but failed to help the team advance to the semifinals.

Nonetheless, the Tropang Giga are taking their chance on McKenzie, who is coming off a stint in the Israeli Basketball Premier Basketball League.

Jones Cup appearance

“He played for us in the EASL. We believe his versatility and experience can help us for the second conference,” said team manager Gabby Cui.

Moore likewise would feel home right away at TnT as he gets to play alongside anew rookie Fil-Am Mikey Williams, with whom he played with when Mighty Sports won the 2019 Jones Cup in Taiwan.

