Gavina glad to see young guns from Ateneo, DLSU show version of NSD vs Ginebra

RAIN or Shine coach Chris Gavina hopes that the young players learn from the experience of playing against Barangay Ginebra after putting on a gallant stand in the end game.

The Elastopainters trailed by as many as 21 points, but kept the game competitive before dropping a 90-85 decision to the Gin Kings despite the absence of two veterans in Rey Nambatac and Gabe Norwood.

Mike Nieto led Rain or Shine with 15 points, but the Elastopainters also got strong efforts from Andrei Caracut, who had 12 points, and rookie Gian Mamuyac, who added 10 points in his first-ever game against Barangay Ginebra.

Gavina hopes that the experience of playing against Ginebra will benefit the young players, most of whom coming from the Ateneo and La Salle programs like Nieto, Caracut, and Mamuyac.

Gavina on thriving vs Ginebra crowd

“The learning curve in the PBA is extremely difficult especially when you go up against Ginebra and their crowd. Just the atmosphere they bring. Yeah, these guys are coming from Ateneo and La Salle but it’s a different animal when you deal with the Ginebra crowd sometimes. And the level of talent you go up against, it’s a totally increased level. Their ability to adapt, to be honest, they come from great programs. I know they are willing to put in the work and learn from this experience,” said Gavina.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

If Barangay Ginebra has a "Never Say Die" attitude, Rain or Shine is looking to maintain a "Never Back Down" quality after Wednesday’s contest.

Gavina applauded the effort of the players, but, at the same time, hopes for more consistency with their play so as not be forced to rally during games.

“I brought up to the guys about a never-back-down mentality. If we can avoid those instances where we have to fight back, in the first half, we fought back from 16, in the second half, from 17, it will just give us more of an opportunity to win, put ourselves in the situation where we can win a game with three minutes left where we are not fighting tooth and nail for everything,” said Gavina.

Gavina said Nambatac and Norwood would have changed the complexion of the game, but it was also a great opportunity for the young guys to step up.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Those two guys had played at this high level, especially Gabe. Rey loves playing against these San Miguel teams. These guys are stepping up when we needed them in big match-ups against the elite teams.

“But I told them, look at each other down the line. We have eight guys that is about one or two years in this league. I said 'Who am I supposed to look at?’ Rey and Gabe aren’t here. It’s on you guys to take this challenge, accept it, and learn.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.