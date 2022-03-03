Gavina refuses to blame questionable calls for costly ROS loss

CHRIS Gavina isn’t about to blame spotty officiating for Rain or Shine losing to San Miguel Beer, 104-100, and in the process, bowing out of the race for a playoff berth in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

Teams, according to Gavina, should not let calls get in the way, whether it be good or bad, since it comes with the territory.

“You know it comes with it. And I keep telling our guys that whether we get the calls or not, we have to be able to have in controlled emotions of how do we adopt at not getting the big calls or a call that could easily turn the tide,” he said while on the way out of Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We can’t keep saying that. We got to learn. Our young guys really have to start levelling up and accepting that level of responsibility.”

The Elasto Painters fell behind by as many as 19 points in the second quarter against the Beermen, but came roaring back and crept within two points twice, the last at 102-100 with 12 seconds to play.

Questionable calls

Questionable calls had Rain or Shine import Henry Walker constantly complaining to the referees. An offensive foul called on Javee Mocon after Nambatac converted on a three with 2:44 to go and the Elasto Painters just trailing, 89-94, drew howls of protest.

Gavina, however, said the 3-7 Elasto Painters wouldn’t be in a tight spot fighting for a quarterfinals berth had they won games in the past where the team failed to protect a double digit leads.

“Previous games of Alaska, Meralco, NLEX where we had big leads, we allowed that to slip away,” he pointed out of those winnable games.

As head coach of the team, Gavina takes responsibility for losing four straight games that ended Rain or Shine’s bid for a playoff berth.

“As head coach, still it’s my responsibility really to hurdle these tough times and keep teaching our guys, keep pushing through these hard times, and there’s always going to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Rain or Shine still has one game left against Barangay Ginebra, an outing where Gavina hopes to see team put in its best effort for a graceful exit in the season.

“There’s no greater opportunity to really showcase who we are as a team and reveal our character of how can we bounce back even after losing four straight really tough games,” he said.

