Clutch Shabazz free throws help SMB hold off Rain or Shine

SHABAZZ Muhammad tallied 33 points and 21 rebounds as San Miguel held off a gutsy Rain or Shine stand, 104-100, on Thursday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Muhammad finished with a double-double in his first victory in a San Miguel uniform as the Beermen moved back in contention for twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals with a 6-4 win-loss record.

San Miguel moved into a tie with Alaska for fourth place on 6-4 cards while sending Rain or Shine to the brink of elimination. The Elastopainters are now 3-7 after a fourth successive defeat.

Jericho Cruz also made his SMB debut but was used sparingly, finishing with three points and two rebounds in 11 minutes of play.

Despite leading by as many as 19 points, San Miguel still needed crucial baskets in the endgame after Rey Nambatac led a Rain or Shine rally in the fourth.

Muhammad nailed two free throws with 11.4 seconds left to increase the gap to four and settle the final score.

Change in mindset

San Miguel coach Leo Austria was happy that the players responded to his call for a change in mindset during their practices in the lead-up to the Rain or Shine clash.

“The intensity is high although it’s a very short practice. They know the situation right now. If you lose, you don’t have a good chance to get into the quarterfinals. With this win, may chance na,” said Austria.

Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo scored 18 and 17 points apiece, with both players hitting timely baskets in the fourth to keep Rain or Shine at bay.

San Miguel dominated the first three quarters of the game, with Mo Tautuaa giving his team the largest lead of the game at 45-26.

Henry Walker tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds for Rain or Shine. Beau Belga and Nambatac had 19 and 17 points each, including a combined 20 in the final quarter.

The scores:

San Miguel 104 – Muhammad 33, Manuel 18, Romeo 17, Fajardo 14, Perez 11, Tautuaa 8, Cruz 3, Ross 0, Lassiter 0, Brondial 0.

Rain or Shine 100 – Walker 23, Belga 19, Nambatac 17, Ponferada 15, Mocon 10, Asistio 9, Norwood 3, Nieto 2, Torres 2, Jackson 0, Tolentino 0, Borboran 0, Santillan 0.

Quarters: 33-21; 58-44; 76-72; 104-100.

