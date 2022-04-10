LOOK: Game 3 draws biggest PBA attendance in pandemic

A TOTAL of 16,104 spectators witnessed Game Three of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco, the largest crowd to watch a league game during the pandemic.

A packed Mall of Asia Arena served as the backdrop of the third match of the best-of-seven series that fell on Palm Sunday.

Biggest in the pandemic

It went down as the biggest crowd to show up for a PBA game since the league opened its doors to fans during the pandemic when restrictions were downgraded to Alert Level One last December.

The venue also hosted Game Two of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) semifinals between Creamline and Choco Mucho, and Cignal against PetroGazz which drew 16,687 fans last April 3, exactly a week before the PBA finals set.

Scottie Thompson snatches a rebound for Ginebra in Game 3. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Most of the recent attendance highs in the PBA involves Ginebra.

A total of 23,719 fans were present when Ginebra played against TNT in the 2019 season opener last January 13 at the Philippine Arena, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

At the Mall of Asia Arena, the PBA recorded 20,490 during Game Six of the 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals between Ginebra and San Miguel.

