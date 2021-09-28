De Guzman accuser to appear in game-fixing probe, says GAB

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is giving San Miguel 3x3 player Daniel de Guzman a chance to air his side even after snubbing a summon for a probe into his alleged involvement in game-fixing and gambling.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra assured due process will be given to de Guzman, who was asked to explain his side to the professional sports regulatory body after screenshots of his alleged conversation with a bettor became viral on social media.

Mitra also bared that the person who made the allegations against de Guzman in a post on Facebook will also be appearing before GAB officials for his side on the issue.

“Meron pa pong admin proceedings ang legal division. He will also be given a chance to speak up. Ang problema, ‘yung nagsusumbong, ‘yung nag-post ay papunta na rin sa GAB. Ayokong unahan pero delikado ang sitwasyon,” said Mitra on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

De Guzman snubbed a GAB summon for a video conference on Friday, forcing the agency to blacklist him as administrative proceedings begin on the issue.

With him blacklisted, De Guzman cannot play in any professional league in the country and is also facing the possibility of his license being revoked.

Continue reading below ↓

Mitra urged De Guzman to speak up on the issue.

“Bakit ayaw nya makipag-usap? Siguro nahihirapan siya mag-explain. Hindi ko alam. Basta makipag-usap lang siya, mag-explain lang siya.”

“Importante sa amin ‘yung livelihood ng mga kababayan natin lalo na ngayong pandemic. We always want to give due diligence at lahat ng sides, pinakikinggan. Due process shall be observed. We assure him that,” said Mitra.

Public interest

Mitra said GAB is looking into the matter as it is in the public interest that professional sports in Philippines be protected from illegal activities.

“Basta’t may public interest, pasok kami lalo na kung ang integrity ng sports ang matatamaan, talagang papasukin namin ‘yan. Katulad niyan, suspendido na siya, dapat sa susunod na admin hearing, magpakita na siya,” said Mitra.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.