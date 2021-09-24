SMB 3x3 player Daniel de Guzman blacklisted after GAB no-show

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has blacklisted San Miguel 3x3 player Daniel de Guzman for his failure to show up in a video conference on Friday called to shed light on his alleged involvement with gambling and game-fixing activities.

Daniel de Guzman blacklisted

GAB chairman Baham Mitra said administrative proceedings will begin where De Guzman risks the possibility of losing his professional basketball license.

“He shall not be allowed to use his license in the meantime and if proven guilty, he may lose his professional basketball players license,” said Mitra.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

GAB has scheduled a virtual Zoom conference for De Guzman on Friday to explain his side after screenshots of conversation that allegedly involved De Guzman went viral.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In the viral screenshots, a bettor appeared to have lost big wagers using a tip allegedly given by De Guzman, who was drafted by the Beermen 42nd overall in the 2019 PBA draft, and signed to a one-year contract.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

De Guzman has been relegated to the Beermen’s 3x3 team for this year, although it appears that he may not be able to play if his license is revoked.

De Guzman has since denied that the person in the screenshots is him, and that he is not involved in any gambling or game-fixing activities.

In the viral screenshots, a bettor appeared to have lost using a tip allegedly given by De Guzman, who was drafted by the Beermen 42nd overall in the 2019 PBA draft, and signed to a one-year contract.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.