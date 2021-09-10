SMB win spoils LA Tenorio career assists milestone

SAN Miguel not only beat Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup semi-bubble, it also spoiled a special career moment for LA Tenorio.

The veteran guard made it to the Top 10 of the league’s all-time career assists ladder after finishing with a total of 11 in the Kings’ 111-102 setback to the Beermen at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym on Friday night.

Tenorio already had six dimes at the half that tied him with Barangay Ginebra deputy coach Olsen Racela for 10th spot. He found himself officially at No. 10 by endgame when he added six more for a 3,091 total.

Too bad, Ginebra’s rally fell short in the stretch as the defending champions lost for the second time in three outings since the season restart for a 3-4 slate that left a bad taste in the mouth for the 37-year-old Tenorio.

The Ginebra point guard will now have his eyes set on the No. 9 spot currently occupied by former MVP Philip Cezar with a total of 3,130.

Ginebra legend tops list

Curiously, a Ginebra legend owns the top spot as the PBA’s all-time assist leader. Robert Jaworski remains as the top assist man as his 5,825 dishes remain unmatched to his day.

The basketball icon is followed at No. 2 by another cage great in Ramon Fernandez with a total of 5,220, while Dindo Pumaren is at third with 4,043.

Completing the Top 5 are Johnny Abarrientos (3,757) and Jimmy Alapag (3,401).

Alex Cabagnot of San Miguel is the only active player in the Top 10 along with Tenorio as he is currently in sixth place with 3,370. Willie Generalao comes at seventh with 3,256 followed by Ronnie Magsanoc, currently deputy coach of Meralco, with 3,228..

Fernandez and Cezar are the only non-point guards in the Top 10.

