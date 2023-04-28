GAB launches parallel investigation into Singapore game-fixing case

THE Games and Amusement Board (GAB) has launched a parallel investigation in the wake of a Singapore court case alleging one of its nationals paid bribes to influence basketball games in the PBA and Thailand league.

GAB chairman Richard Clarin said the government agency has sent a letter to the PBA Commissioner's Office asking for a report on what actions have been taken since news about the Singapore bribery case emerged.

The lawyer said the GAB has also launched a parallel investigation into the matter, assuring that it "will zealously protect integrity in all of sports."

On Saturday, The Straits Times reported that a Singaporean national was hit with 14 graft charges in court for allegedly offering huge sums in bribes to arrange the results of matches held in the PBA and Thailand's own league in 2018.

Documents submitted in court alleged Koa offered Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang US$5,000 to arrange for the Hotshots to lose to sister team San Miguel by nine or more points in Game 5 of the 2018 Philippine Cup Finals on April 6.

The Singaporean businessman, prosecutors alleged, worked with two others - Leonidez Zapata Avenido and Sergei Bien Orillo- to offer unknown players from Blackwater P525,000 in bribes to arrange for a four-point win or less by the Bossing or to lose their match against Columbian (now Terrafirma).

Documents submitted to the court didn't mention if the bribes were accepted, although a check showed both Magnolia and Blackwater lost the 2018 matches cited in the court case.

Clarin said the government licensing agency for professional sports is monitoring the progress of the Singapore case, which has been adjourned to May 18.

"We want to know what evidence will be filed within Singapore court to show proof of possible game-fixing against [PBA players and teams]," said Clarin.

"We will get the court records," he assured.