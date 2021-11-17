Gab Banal says he hasn't received any formal offer since Alaska exit

GAB Banal admitted his desire for job security prompted him to decline an offer for a short-term extension with Alaska after one conference with the team.

Banal said he turned down a one-conference offer from the Aces after a similar deal expired at the end of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The 31-year-old Banal said he wanted to return to Aces and was in fact already joining the team's training in small groups for a month before pulling the plug on the deal.

“Alaska offered me one conference. I declined it because I wanted to have security as a basketball player. I was hoping to have a longer stay with Alaska. Unfortunately, it was cut short,” said Banal.

Alaska stay short-lived

Banal made his return to the PBA via Alaska this year after a few seasons in the MPBL. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 11 games with the Aces.

His biggest moment was when he scored a conference-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in a game against Meralco last July 31.

His stay with the Aces proved to be short lived but Banal is hopeful that he would be signed up by a team in the coming Governors’ Cup.

When asked about his future, Banal said he still hasn’t received a formal offer from any team since news broke that he didn’t re-sign with Alaska.

But the former La Salle and Mapua cager said he remains busy in keeping himself in shape in preparation for a possible stint in the 2021 Governors’ Cup.

“Ayokong magpahinga kasi sayang ‘yung na-build ko," Banal said. "Ayokong mawala kundisyon ko. If ever anyone picks me up, I’m ready to play. That’s where my headspace is right now. I’m ready to play whichever team."

“Kung saan man ‘yan, ready na ‘yan. I’m using it as a motivation to become a better player,” said Banal.

