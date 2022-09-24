Gab Banal finally gets playing due: ‘Ang sarap maglaro’

IT’S been quite a while since Gab Banal played this long in a PBA game, so much so he jokingly said he was actually on a "one-conference break" the last time.

“Napagod ako. Ang tagal kong hindi naglaro,” said Banal in between laughs following Blackwater’s 97-85 win over Phoenix Saturday in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Pero ang sarap maglaro. It’s fun.”

Acquired by the Bossing along with Troy Rosario in a three-team trade with TNT and NLEX, Banal had 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc and added five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes of action.

It was playing time that came in rarity for the 32-year-old son of champion coach Joel Banal during his brief time with the Tropang Giga.

“Parang one-conference break nga ako, pero that’s life,” said the 6-foot-3 forward, who didn’t get the break while with TNT following his decision to secure a release paper from former team Alaska.

But he did understand the situation at TNT, a team that is oozing with talent and firepower.

“TNT is a strong team. They’re the defending (Philippine Cup) champion, and then they got me. So parang ang hirap baguhin, kasi nag-champion nga,” said Banal.

“Pero naintindihan ko naman. You only play five players on the court, so I understand what happened.”

Now that he’s beginning to get playing minutes again, Banal said it’s just like starting all over again.

“If you haven’t played that long, ‘yung timing tsaka ‘yung rhythm nawawala,” he stressed. “So I just have to do a lot of extra work. Buti na lang may tiwala ‘yung mga coaches sa akin na palaruin ako.”

With what seemed to be a new lease on his career, Banal can only hope he’ll continue to get the playing minutes he missed out during his stay with TNT.

“It’s a new opportunity for me. It’s all about perspective,” he said. “I just have to make the most of the opportunity given me.”

